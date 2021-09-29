Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

185 million Americans now fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 55.8% of all Americans – or more than 185 million people – now fall into that category.

The milestone comes as the seven-day average of new vaccinations is at one of its lowest points since the CDC started tracking in January.

About 3.5 million people have gotten a booster dose over the last month and a half.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
Heavy police presence at Eddy Middle School
UPDATE: Scene clear near Eddy Middle School after soft lockdown
NEW DETAILS: 3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold fall food truck festival

Latest News

FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore.
YouTube announces it will block anti-vaccine content, channels
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from Canary Islands eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees faced a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
Reports: United Airlines expected to terminate nearly 600 unvaccinated employees for noncompliance
La Palma's Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.
Canary Islands volcano erupts at night