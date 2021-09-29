Americus to celebrate Georgia Cities Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coming up next week, the city of Americus will celebrate Georgia Cities week.

The weeklong event starting Oct. 3 through Oct. 9 is to celebrate the city and services they provide.

Monday through Friday there will be Facebook live videos high lighting unique services by the city. All through the week, they will hold a coloring contest with the winner chosen on Friday.

Thursday, the 7th will be the main event held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Joyce Myers Park. They plan to have food, sidewalk chalk drawings, and more.

