Columbus City Council approves purchase of uptown Synovus properties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With a unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Columbus City Council approved a nearly $50 million deal to buy and renovate several Synovous-owned properties in Uptown Columbus.

The facilities will be used to house portions of the Columbus Consolidated Government. Synovus CEO Kevin Blair see’s the acquisition as a win for both the city and the Columbus-based banking and financial services company.

“It’s humbling to me to see the pride that we have in this company within our team members but also to reach out to our community to see what Synovus means to Columbus,” Blair said. “So, I want to thank them for their sponsorship for being loyal clients to the bank and continuing being supportive in our growth initiatives.”

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson calls the deal a key component in a plan to meet the needs of a growing city.

“We’ve spent millions of dollars in some of the systems that have failed and also in some of the life safety issues that we’ve been warned about,” explained Mayor Henderson.

The mayor says he believes that the Columbus Government Center is beyond repair and is in support of the city purchasing five buildings from Synovus in Uptown Columbus to house hundreds of employees.

“We saw an opportunity to negotiate and bring all of our employees who work in other buildings under one roof,” he said.

“1,200 individuals come in this building every day and that excludes employees. We owe it to them to make sure they have a building that’s not costing so much to operate and a building that is safe,” the mayor said.

Henderson believes the new buildings serve as an investment for future cost savings to taxpayers.

”This is actually a way for us to be more economical and protect the citizens’ money,” Mayor Henderson said.

Under the deal, the city would purchase the Synovus Uptown Center, Main Office, Jordan and Bradley buildings and parking deck.

The mayor says all city administrative offices except judicial and police services would move to the new location. The deal is expected to close by Spring 2022.

