Columbus police searching for missing man with outstanding public indecency warrants(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

26-year-old Demarcus Tyrell Mann has several outstanding warrants for public indecency with the Columbus Police Department.

Mann is 5′11″ and weighs around 175 pounds.

Anyone with information related to Mann’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective B. Siter at 706-225-4278.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

