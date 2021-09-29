Cure Violence holds community meeting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With gun violence and the homicide rate at an all-time high in Columbus, many in the community are looking for answers.

Cure Violence, a city-sponsored crime prevention initiative, hosted a community meeting Tuesday night at the Frank Chester Recreation Center to hear from those who live in some of the areas deemed to be at greater risk for violent crime.

Organizers are taking input from community members, local organizations, and others about what’s working and not working and using the information to develop strategies for change.

“We want to make sure that we hear from people, hear what they think, potentially, would be productive in their community because, again, its going to be up to them to engage it - to take it to the next step to make the process effective,” said Cedric Hill of Cure Violence Initiative.

There will also be a public meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center on 8th Street in Columbus.

