Georgia prisoner gets life without parole in guard killings

Donnie Rowe
Donnie Rowe(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
EATONTON, Ga. - A Georgia prisoner found guilty of murder in the 2017 killings of two guards has been sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.

After taking only a few hours last week to convict Donnie Rowe of malice murder, jurors could not agree on whether he should be sentenced to death.

Putnam County Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda Trammell then sentenced Rowe to serve life in prison without parole.

A death sentence requires a unanimous jury.

Rowe and fellow prisoner Ricky Dubose were accused of fatally shooting Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue while escaping from a prison transfer bus southeast of Atlanta in June 2017.

MORE | Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta

The guards were killed on a prison transport bus southeast of Atlanta when Rowe opened an unlocked security gate and attacked one of the officers before a second inmate, Ricky Dubose, grabbed a gun and shot both guards.

Rowe’s attorneys argued he didn’t know Dubose would kill the two men.

Immediately after the killings, the inmates carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway.

They left 31 other inmates locked in the bus with the two dead guards, and took the driver’s phone. By the time help arrived, they had vanished.

Monica, 42, began his career with Department of Corrections in October 2009 as a Correctional Officer at Hancock State Prison. He transferred to Baldwin State Prison in February of 2011.

Billue, 58, began his career with Georgia Department of Corrections in July 2007 at Frank Scott Correctional Facility as a Correctional Officer. He later transferred to Georgia Diagnostic Classification Prison and then to Baldwin State Prison in October 2011.

