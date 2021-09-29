Business Break
The Junior League of Columbus joins movement to raise poverty and diaper need awareness

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the seventh year in a row, the Junior League of Columbus participated in the Little Black Dress Initiative.

During this week, Junior League members pledge to wear the same black attire for the entire week to raise awareness of poverty and the diaper need in the Chattahoochee Valley,

Columbus Junior League members wear a button that says “Ask Me About My Dress!” to spread awareness of the needs of families and babies in our community.

Participants will post pictures daily on social media platforms using the hashtag #JLCDoesLBDI to share information.

This campaign raises more than 40% of their annual donations and provides more than 35,000 diapers and wipes to local families in need.

