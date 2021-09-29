Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee Co. man sentenced to life behind bars for 2019 murder

(Source: Lee County District Attorney's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a man found dead in a well.

Tuesday, Hubert Timothy Sprayberry was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of 72-year-old James Edmund Clarke. A jury found Sprayberry guilty earlier this year.

Clarke was reported missing in December 19, 2019. His body was found in a well on Sprayberry’s property 10 days later.

The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says Assistant District Attorney Garrett Saucer lead the prosecution of the case at trial and represented the State of Alabama during the sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: 3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Eddy Middle School
Heavy police presence at Eddy Middle School
Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home

Latest News

Americus to celebrate Georgia Cities Week
Americus to celebrate Georgia Cities Week
Cure Violence holds community meeting in Columbus
Columbus City Council approves purchase of uptown Synovus properties
Cure Violence holds community meeting in Columbus
Cure Violence holds community meeting in Columbus