National Coffee Day: Restaurants with coffee deals in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Words cannot espresso how much National Coffee Day means to us!

Since today is National Coffee Day, there are quite a few restaurants that are giving free coffee to customers! Below is list of restaurants participating in National Coffee Day.

Burger King : Burger King has two different coffee offers. Get a free medium or hot iced coffee with any purchase Wednesday with the chain’s app. Registration for the app is required and you need to add the hot or iced coffee coupon before placing the order.

Dunkin’ : DD Perks members will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase Wednesday.

Krispy Kreme : Krispy Kreme rewards members get a free brewed coffee and doughnut of their choice Wednesday, no purchase necessary. Non-rewards members also can get a treat – a free brewed coffee with no required purchase.

McDonald’s : McDonald’s has a : McDonald’s has a 99-cent hot or iced coffee through the end of the year on its app.

Panera Bread : When you place an order with Panera, say you’re a parent or caregiver to get free coffee all day.

Starbucks : Starbucks is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a rare freebie - bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup, up to 20 ounces and get a free coffee.

We hope you enjoy this day as much as we do - it’s a brew-tiful day to enjoy a cup of coffee!

