Next Weather Change Comes Next Week

Anna’s Forecast!
A look at the next 9 days.
A look at the next 9 days.(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will stay in this more pleasant weather pattern through the end of the weekend before our next pattern shift arrives for the beginning of the next work week. Sunny conditions persist for Wednesday before clouds start to build in overnight into Thursday. Highs stay in the upper-80s through Saturday with morning lows still in the 60s. Saturday will feature a lot of sunshine before clouds return again on Sunday to put highs in the mid-80s for most of us. Heading into the next work week, we will begin to usher in some more muggy conditions to the area - not summer levels for humidity, but also not this nice fall-like drier air either. Ahead of our next front we will see shower and storm chances increase Monday and Tuesday, but midweek we will see the cold front clear the area ushering in drier air and lower rain chances.

