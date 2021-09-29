Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Roanoke man dies in Chambers County crash

A three-vehicle crash has left a Roanoke man dead, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released...
A three-vehicle crash has left a Roanoke man dead, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released Wednesday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A three-vehicle crash has left a Roanoke man dead, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released Wednesday.

ALEA Trooper Larry C. Thomas said the crash happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. Micah L. Farr, 27, was driving a 2013 Honda Accord when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2014 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Jason Banks, 49 of Auburn.

Thomas said Farr’s vehicle was then struck by a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Kim N. Buchanan, 45, of Roanoke. Farr suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All drivers were using their seat belts during the time of the crash, Thomas added.

The crash happened on U.S. 431 north, near the 175-mile marker, about three miles south of Roanoke in Chambers County.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
Heavy police presence at Eddy Middle School
UPDATE: Scene clear near Eddy Middle School after soft lockdown
NEW DETAILS: 3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold fall food truck festival

Latest News

52-year-old Billy R. Cosper, of Phenix City, was fatally injured when his motorcycle was struck...
Phenix City man killed in crash by suspected drunk driver
UPDATE: Columbus woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-185
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Buena Vista Rd.
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Buena Vista Rd.
Delays expected along N. College St. in Auburn Thursday
A storm drain repair will leave parts of 40th Street with lane closures in Phenix City.
Storm drain repair to leave partial lane closures on 40th St. in Phenix City