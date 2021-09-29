Roanoke man dies in Chambers County crash

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A three-vehicle crash has left a Roanoke man dead, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released Wednesday.

ALEA Trooper Larry C. Thomas said the crash happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. Micah L. Farr, 27, was driving a 2013 Honda Accord when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2014 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Jason Banks, 49 of Auburn.

Thomas said Farr’s vehicle was then struck by a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Kim N. Buchanan, 45, of Roanoke. Farr suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All drivers were using their seat belts during the time of the crash, Thomas added.

The crash happened on U.S. 431 north, near the 175-mile marker, about three miles south of Roanoke in Chambers County.

