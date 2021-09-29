Russell Co. man sentenced to life for 2019 Will Ave. murder

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County man was sentenced to life on Tuesday for the 2019 Will Ave. murder.

On Sept. 28, Roger Jay Jones was sentenced to life for the death of Keith Miles.

On Jan. 31, 2019, officers were called to the scene of Will Ave. just after 9:30 p.m., where they found 38-year-old Keith Miles suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Miles died on the way to the hospital.

On Feb. 1, 2019, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed in a press conference that Roger Jay Jones has been arrested and charged with murder. Phenix City Police Officer Kilpatrick Thomas spotted the vehicle Jones was driving after a BOLO was put out, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Thomas pursued the vehicle until Jones crashed the vehicle.

Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey prosecuted the case on Sept. 28, 2021.

