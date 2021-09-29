Business Break
Staying Warm & Mostly Dry

Derek’s Forecast!
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We still don’t expect any major change to the forecast through the end of the week and weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s with the potential for some 90 degree readings in a few places. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine along the way, but the forecast will remain mostly dry with a rain chance near zero. By Sunday, that’s when we may start to see some subtle changes and an increase in moisture, so we’ll mention about a 10% coverage of a few showers. The rain chances will be higher heading into Monday and Tuesday with a 30-50% coverage of rain and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Showers will linger into Wednesday and Thursday in spots, but some drier air will then start to work into the area by late next week. That will also mean a bit of a cool-down coming back into the forecast.

