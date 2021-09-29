Business Break
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student

(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County substitute teacher has been arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student.

The Troup County School System says Callaway High School administrators were recently made aware of information about a substitute teacher participating in inappropriate behavior with a student.

Officials say a school resource officer and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were notified on September 24. After an investigation, authorities say it was determined that 28-year-old Christian Ogletree touched a female student under his supervision in an intimate manner on at least one occasion.

Ogletree was arrested today and charged with Improper Sexual Contact by Employee.

The school system said Ogletree is no longer employed by the school system.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

