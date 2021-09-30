Business Break
Advertisement

Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A judge granted a $22,700 bond for a Columbus woman charged with a homicide.

27-year-old Brittany Latten is accused of a fatal hit-and run that killed 57-year-old Sean Montgomery on Macon Road near Primrose Road while he was riding a scooter on July 8.

After more than a week, Latten was arrested by Columbus police on July 16.

