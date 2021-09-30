Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond

Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect was granted a consent bond today.

Kendaryl Rogers was 1 of 3 suspects connected to the 2020 August murder of 26-year-old Alex Davis. Davis was shot and killed at a BP gas station in the 3900 block of Buena Vista Rd. on Aug. 6 just after 3:00 a.m.

News Leader 9 is told officials won’t know the amount of Rogers’ bond until an order is filed in court.

Rogers was arrested back in March.

When Rogers was in court in March, witnesses said he was caught in another state and had what police thought was the weapon used for the murder.

Nekoe Phillips was killed in a separate, unrelated shooting on Feb. 2. Marqusie Hawkins was arrested in Phenix City on Feb. 11 and was extradited to Columbus the same day.

They were killed in an unrelated shooting earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Funeral services announced for Micah Farr - an Opelika High School teacher - after fatal car...
Funeral services announced for Opelika High School teacher after fatal car crash
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold fall food truck festival

Latest News

Students at Hogansville Elementary School received some new kicks thanks to one organization.
Organization donates new shoes to Hogansville Elementary School
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
The Columbus Fire Department is reaching out ahead of Fire Prevention Week to help others know...
Columbus Fire Department gives safety precautions ahead of Fire Prevention Week
UA extends campus face coverings requirement through Oct. 29