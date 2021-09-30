Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect was granted a consent bond today.

Kendaryl Rogers was 1 of 3 suspects connected to the 2020 August murder of 26-year-old Alex Davis. Davis was shot and killed at a BP gas station in the 3900 block of Buena Vista Rd. on Aug. 6 just after 3:00 a.m.

News Leader 9 is told officials won’t know the amount of Rogers’ bond until an order is filed in court.

Rogers was arrested back in March.

When Rogers was in court in March, witnesses said he was caught in another state and had what police thought was the weapon used for the murder.

Nekoe Phillips was killed in a separate, unrelated shooting on Feb. 2. Marqusie Hawkins was arrested in Phenix City on Feb. 11 and was extradited to Columbus the same day.

They were killed in an unrelated shooting earlier this year.

