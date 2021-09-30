City of Opelika to hold Senior Health and Resource Fair

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika will host their 9th annual Senior Health Fair next week.

Senior citizens and their caregivers will be able to receive information helpful to their current stage in life or for planning ahead.

The event will take place Tuesday from 8 a.m. until noon at the Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics center.

Multiple resources will be available on site such as free blood pressure checks, hearing tests, glucose test and so much more.

“We are able to gather all of the resources that Senior Adults need under one roof. While they’re here they can get free services,” said Laura Chesser, with the Opelika Parks and Rec. “They can get a free flu shot while they are here. They can get PSA Bloodwork done. They can get an SMEG Scan done all under one roof without having to visit all these different places and it’s all free. It’s really convenient for them. And it really allows them to take charge of their health.”

The health fair is free and is open to the public.

