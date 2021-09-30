Columbus Fire Department gives safety precautions ahead of Fire Prevention Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is reaching out ahead of Fire Prevention Week to help others know the precautions of fire safety.

Georgia leads the nation when it comes to house fires. In fact, the city of Columbus is two deaths away from tying with Fulton County in Atlanta for the most deaths caused by fires.

The precautions will help others to prevent the fires from starting but also help with plans for what to do in a house fire.

Fire Chief John Shull give a few pointers on what to do to try to prevent fires.

“There are certain that you can do - making sure that you examine your kitchen, making sure that there isn’t anything around the stove, making sure you don’t leave food on the stove,” said Chief Shull. “We see that quite often. Don’t leave the dryer running when you leave the house. There is a lot of things that you can do.”

Fire Prevention Week takes place from October 3 - October 9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.