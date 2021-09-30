Business Break
Cure Violence holds second community meeting

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With gun violence and the homicide rate at an all time high in Columbus, many in the community are hoping a new initiative, called Cure Violence, will help lead to those answers..

At Wednesday night’s Cure Violence meeting different members of the community and local leaders came together to address concerns with the violence.

Columbus City Council members, Piedmont Columbus Regional employees who work hands on with victims, law enforcement, and other leaders were all in attendance.

They all agreed that this would take a community effort, a village, to take a stand against violence.

“See, this is a community-based data driven initiative. So, the community has to understand it, the community has to work the process or implement the process and the outreach workers, and interrupters will come from this community. So, we’ve got to galvanize the relationships that we have in the community in order for this to be effective,” said Cedric Hill, panelist.

At the recent council meeting, they approved that there could be funds to help with this effort they would just like to know how it works.

