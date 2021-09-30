Goodwill to host major job fair, over 1K jobs available

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill is hosting a major job fair next week.

The Working Together Career and Community Resource Fair is set for Oct. 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Goodwill Community Campus located at 2601 Cross Country Drive in Columbus.

Over 1,000 jobs will be available from close to 50 of the region’s top employers. Some employers in attendance include:

Columbus Water Works

Hostess Brands

Columbus Police Department

Great Wolf Lodge

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Vectorply

AlaTrade

Muscogee County School District

Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resume in-hand.

This year’s event will also feature a COVID-19 vaccination site and free health and wellness checks with Piedmont Healthcare and IACT Health. All attendees are asked to practice social distancing and masks are required to speak with employers.

