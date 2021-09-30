Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the...
A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the plane before it reached the terminal.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.

American Airlines said in a statement that “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.”

Once the gate was attached to the plane, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident.

All the other passengers were able to leave without issue.

Authorities offered no additional details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Funeral services announced for Opelika High School teacher after fatal car crash
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold fall food truck festival

Latest News

Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer
The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $620 million for Saturday's drawing.
Are you feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot surges to $620M
FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne...
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is putting on a fiery show.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts