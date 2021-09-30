Business Break
METRA adding major technology with bus locator app, Wi-Fi

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New changes are coming soon to METRA in Columbus.

The bus transit system has some new buses in the fleet, but that’s only the start for changes in how many get from point A to point B in the city.

Tech-savvy changes are coming soon for METRA - to help public transit consumers navigate the city with ease.

“A huge system, a rollout of the latest and greatest ITS that this city has ever seen in public transit,” said Rosa Evans, METRA transit director.

It’s called the Integrated Transit System and METRA customers will soon be able to tell very specifically when the bus will be coming to their stop.

”With wi-fi on buses, bus locator app, where our customers can locate the bus while they’re at a bus stop,” Evans explained.

If you have questions about where to go or what bus to ride, the new app will help with that, too.

“It will also have a special widget (on the app) if a person wants to know how to get to point A to point B. It will show them all of the options of how to connect with other buses.

The new technology will be unveiled on Tuesday, October 5 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the METRA Transfer Center on Linwood Boulevard in Columbus. It’s all a part of “Communities in Motion Day”, a celebration of transit in the city.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

