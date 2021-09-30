Business Break
National Weather Service provides resources for deaf community

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Deaf Awareness Month comes to an end, the National Weather Service is reminding the deaf and hard of hearing community of weather-related resources available for them.

Whenever there is severe weather coming, many of us receive weather alerts on our smartphone. But what happens if you can’t hear that screeching sound that makes many of us stop what we’re doing and pay attention?

Meteorologist Sid King from the National Weather Service says their organization helps the deaf community prepare for severe weather by providing visual educational materials.

“We’ve also added the creation of additional lightning safety materials. So the quote see a flash, dash inside, which is more visual reliant,” said Meteorologist Sid King.

King says another way people can receive weather alerts even if they can’t hear them is by turning on strobe light features on smartphones or putting their phone on vibrate.

King also says every year during Deaf Awareness Week, celebrated the third week of September, they share educational videos on topics such as tornado safety and flash flood safety.

