New Columbus VA clinic could be named soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus could soon announce the name of a new Veteran Affairs clinic.

The U.S. House recently passed a bill, led by Congressmen Drew Ferguson and Sanford Bishop, that would name the clinic after former Columbus Mayor Bob Poydasheff. The bill is now in the hands of the US senate.

The clinic is currently under construction on River Road. It’s expected to open in March.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.