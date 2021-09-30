Business Break
Opelika police investigate hit and run after car crash on Gateway Dr.

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a hit and run after a car crash on Gateway Drive.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a hit and run after a car crash on Gateway Drive.

On Sept. 28, at approximately 8:11 p.m., Opelika police responded to a multiple vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle, on Gateway Drive near Interstate Drive and the Interstate 85 overpass.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old male, suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle left the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information on this incident or the driver of the other vehicle should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

