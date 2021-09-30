Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Organization donates new shoes to Hogansville Elementary School

Students at Hogansville Elementary School received some new kicks thanks to one organization.
Students at Hogansville Elementary School received some new kicks thanks to one organization.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at Hogansville Elementary School received some new kicks thanks to one organization.

The Holland M. Ware Foundation made a donation allowing for each child to get a new pair of New Balance tennis shoes for the school year.

Each student received their shoes during a presentation in the school’s gym Thursday afternoon, Sept. 30.

Nearly 300 shoes were given out.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Funeral services announced for Micah Farr - an Opelika High School teacher - after fatal car...
Funeral services announced for Opelika High School teacher after fatal car crash
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold fall food truck festival

Latest News

Goodwill is hosting a major job fair next week.
Goodwill to host major job fair, over 1K jobs available
Columbus City Council votes to keep Carver Park closed on weekends
Columbus City Council votes to keep Carver Park closed on weekends
The Junior League of Columbus joins movement to raise poverty awareness
The Junior League of Columbus joins movement to raise poverty and diaper need awareness
Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding