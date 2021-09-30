Organization donates new shoes to Hogansville Elementary School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at Hogansville Elementary School received some new kicks thanks to one organization.

The Holland M. Ware Foundation made a donation allowing for each child to get a new pair of New Balance tennis shoes for the school year.

Each student received their shoes during a presentation in the school’s gym Thursday afternoon, Sept. 30.

Nearly 300 shoes were given out.

