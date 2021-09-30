Business Break
A Perfect Forecast if You’re Working for the Weekend

Anna’s Forecast!
A look at your weekend forecast
A look at your weekend forecast(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep our weather pattern in this more settled forecast as we head into the weekend with sunny skies the first half of the days and clouds popping up as we head into the afternoons. Highs will stay in the upper-80s through the weekend as morning lows stay in the mid-60s across the area. We will build in a few more clouds in by Sunday as we begin to bring in a touch of more humid air into the valley. We will usher in some slightly more muggy air for the beginning of the week as a front approaches the area, bringing some showers and storms ahead of it. The best shot at rain comes on Tuesday as the front sweeps through the area, which will put our highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

