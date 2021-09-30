Rain Chances Slowly Creeping Back in to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will remain warm heading into Friday and Saturday with mid to upper 80s - and some 90s - in the forecast for highs. We see enough evidence of moisture coming back into the forecast to mention a slight chance at afternoon or evening showers or storms, but most spots will end up staying dry. Going into Sunday, more clouds will roll in and the rain coverage will go up a bit (20%) with highs back in the mid 80s. As our area of high pressure that has been keeping things so pleasant continues to break down, the weather pattern turns wetter heading into early next week with a 40-50% rain coverage on Monday and Tuesday - likely the two wettest days in the extended forecast. Look for lingering showers on Wednesday, but the coverage of rain will drop heading into the latter part of next week and next weekend with drier air moving in. Highs late next week will drop into the upper 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s as things dry out.

