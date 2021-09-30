Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Recycling collection delayed for some Wednesday, Thursday routes in Auburn

Auburn recycle
Auburn recycle(Source: City of Auburn)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There will be a delay in some routes for recycling pickup in Auburn on Wednesday and Thursday.

The delay comes from equipment issues.

Customers are asked to put their cart out on their regular collection day and to leave it out the following day if it hasn’t been collected. Crews are working to reach all customers as quickly as possible.

If you have questions, contact Environmental Services at 334-501-3080.

Find more information about recycling, garbage and trash collection HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Funeral services announced for Micah Farr - an Opelika High School teacher - after fatal car...
Funeral services announced for Opelika High School teacher after fatal car crash
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold fall food truck festival

Latest News

National Weather Service provides resources for deaf community
National Weather Service provides resources for deaf community
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a hit and run after a car crash on Gateway Drive.
Opelika police investigate hit and run after car crash on Gateway Dr.
Goodwill is hosting a major job fair next week.
Goodwill to host major job fair, over 1K jobs available
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student