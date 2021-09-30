Recycling collection delayed for some Wednesday, Thursday routes in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There will be a delay in some routes for recycling pickup in Auburn on Wednesday and Thursday.

The delay comes from equipment issues.

Customers are asked to put their cart out on their regular collection day and to leave it out the following day if it hasn’t been collected. Crews are working to reach all customers as quickly as possible.

If you have questions, contact Environmental Services at 334-501-3080.

Find more information about recycling, garbage and trash collection HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.