Salvation Army’s Angel Tree applications open Oct. 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Angel Tree applications through the Salvation Army open Monday.

Families with kids aging from ages infant to 12 can apply for a little extra help to make Christmas happen this holiday season.

According to Salvation Army officials, people can apply in person or online, and the application closes on October 8.

A few items you need is ID, proof of birth date, proof of residency, proof of income, most recent food stamp summary, and sizes for the children.

To apply in-person, go to The Salvation Army at 5201 Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus. To apply online, visit here.

