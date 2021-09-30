Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree applications open Oct. 4

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Angel Tree applications through the Salvation Army open Monday.

Families with kids aging from ages infant to 12 can apply for a little extra help to make Christmas happen this holiday season.

According to Salvation Army officials, people can apply in person or online, and the application closes on October 8.

A few items you need is ID, proof of birth date, proof of residency, proof of income, most recent food stamp summary, and sizes for the children.

To apply in-person, go to The Salvation Army at 5201 Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus. To apply online, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Funeral services announced for Micah Farr - an Opelika High School teacher - after fatal car...
Funeral services announced for Opelika High School teacher after fatal car crash
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold fall food truck festival

Latest News

UA extends campus face coverings requirement through Oct. 29
JG pkg
Potential government shut down impacts on the Chattahoochee Valley
AS pkg
Health officials: Flu shots still necessary even if vaccinated
City of Opelika to hold Senior Health and Resource Fair
City of Opelika to hold Senior Health and Resource Fair