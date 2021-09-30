Salvation Army’s Angel Tree applications open Oct. 4
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Angel Tree applications through the Salvation Army open Monday.
Families with kids aging from ages infant to 12 can apply for a little extra help to make Christmas happen this holiday season.
According to Salvation Army officials, people can apply in person or online, and the application closes on October 8.
A few items you need is ID, proof of birth date, proof of residency, proof of income, most recent food stamp summary, and sizes for the children.
To apply in-person, go to The Salvation Army at 5201 Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus. To apply online, visit here.
