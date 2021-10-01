Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students are seen outside of a school in Houston after a report of an active shooter Friday.
Students are seen outside of a school in Houston after a report of an active shooter Friday.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school. Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination...
California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this July 20, 2021 file photo, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
Workers at Bezos’ rocket company allege sexism, safety risks
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says its new formula means owners of lower-cost homes...
EXPLAINER: Flood insurance revamp aims for fairer rates