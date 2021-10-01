Columbus Axe hosts Throw For A Cause to support veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Axe hosted a ‘Throw for a Cause’ event to support veterans’ home improvement.

For $23, it was an opportunity to let off some steam, either with a group of friends or all by yourself.

Sessions ran from 30 minutes to an hour and 30 minutes.

25% of the proceeds from tonight’s event will be donated to the Chattahoochee Valley chapter of House of Heroes. It’s a non-profit organization that makes improvements to the homes of local veterans and their spouses.

“Every dollar count the more fun raising the more giving we have the more we can help our Veterans here in Columbus,” said Susan Wood, Executive Director for House of Heroes.

It was a great event for a good cause. There are 82 veterans currently on the waiting list for work to be done by House of Heroes.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.