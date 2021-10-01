Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Axe hosts Throw For A Cause to support veterans

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Axe hosted a ‘Throw for a Cause’ event to support veterans’ home improvement.

For $23, it was an opportunity to let off some steam, either with a group of friends or all by yourself.

Sessions ran from 30 minutes to an hour and 30 minutes.

25% of the proceeds from tonight’s event will be donated to the Chattahoochee Valley chapter of House of Heroes. It’s a non-profit organization that makes improvements to the homes of local veterans and their spouses.

“Every dollar count the more fun raising the more giving we have the more we can help our Veterans here in Columbus,” said Susan Wood, Executive Director for House of Heroes.

It was a great event for a good cause. There are 82 veterans currently on the waiting list for work to be done by House of Heroes.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student

Latest News

Georgia first responders to receive $1k bonus for COVID-19 relief
Georgia first responders to receive $1k bonus for COVID-19 relief
Franklin man arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children
Franklin man arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children
Quirio Martenious Johnson is charged with the May 17 shooting into an occupied Opelika home as...
Opelika man faces 6 charges after shots hit home, unoccupied building
The Opelika Public Library is holding a grand opening this weekend.
Opelika Public Library to hold grand opening this weekend