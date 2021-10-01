Columbus Consolidated Government reminds voters of important deadlines this month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government wants to remind voters of some important deadlines coming up this month.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 4.

Registered voters can send in their absentee ballots starting October 11 and the first day of early voting is October 14.

Below is a full list of voting deadlines:

October 4 - Voter Registration Deadline

October 11 - First day to mail absentee ballots from Elections Office

October 12 - First day of early voting - City Services Center

October 12 - Ballot drop box opens - City Services Center

October 22 - Last day to request an absentee ballot for mailing

October 29 - Ballot box closes at 5:30 p.m.

October 29 - Last day of early voting

Election day is November 2 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

