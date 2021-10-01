Columbus police searching for sexual assault suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

On September 24, a female was running on the Riverwalk near the Civic Center when an unknown individual sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a male with dark complexion, 5′7″-5′9″ tall, medium to stocky build, bald with no facial hair, in his late 20′s to early 30′s, wearing grey sweatpants and no shirt. The suspect may also go by the nickname “Black”.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact The Columbus Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 706-225-3400.

