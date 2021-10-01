Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

COVID-19 is killing Americans in rural areas at twice the rate of those in urban areas

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A study published in September found that the rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths in rural areas are greater than those being observed in urban areas.

The study from the Rural Policy Research Institute’s Center for Rural Health Policy also found that Americans in rural areas are dying of COVID-19 at twice the rate of Americans in urban areas.

It noted that in the beginning of the pandemic, the initial surges of virus cases were mostly concentrated in urban areas, but that surges in virus cases after that increased in both rural and urban areas of the country.

“However, it was at that time that nonmetropolitan incidence and mortality rates surpassed those in metropolitan areas. Both rates were higher in nonmetropolitan areas during the third surge until its peak in January 2021,” the study read. “Incidence and mortality rates are currently much higher in nonmetropolitan counties than those in metropolitan counties.”

As of Sept. 15, metropolitan areas were seeing a seven-day average death rate of 0.41, while rural areas has an average death rate of 0.85, according to the study. Also, the seven-day average in rural areas is 66.8 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 while in urban areas, it is around 43.3 cases per 100,000.

The study noted that COVID-19 cases and mortality rates sharply dropped after the winter of 2020 until March when there was a two to three month plateau. In July, cases begin to rapidly increase.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student

Latest News

In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in...
4th year since Las Vegas massacre stirs emotions, ceremonies
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Nation’s most restrictive abortion law back in Texas court
Women in Business luncheon held in LaGrange
Women in Business luncheon held in LaGrange
Hospitals prep for flu season, doctors encourage flu shots
Hospitals prep for flu season, doctors encourage flu shots