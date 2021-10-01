Business Break
Enterprise police searching for 12-year-old girl, last seen on E. Silver Oak Dr.

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl.

Jackie Bolden is a 12-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on September 30, at approximately 3:40 pm, possibly wearing a pink shirt and tights, on foot in the East Silver Oak Drive area in Enterprise, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jackie Bolden, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

