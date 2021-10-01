Epic Restaurant crafts menu for Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting October 5, a select group of restaurants statewide will pay tribute to Georgia’s top crop -- peanuts. Chef Jamie Keating, of Epic Restaurant in Columbus, will be among 12 chefs from around the state celebrating Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week.

Flanked just off the river front, Epic Restaurant is incorporating Georgia’s epic peanuts into the mix for some unique dishes.

Georgia, by the way, is the number one peanut producing state in the country accounting for over half of peanuts consumed in the US.

Chef Jamie Keating enjoys the opportunity to do new things.

“Anything from a foie gras, or thinking in terms of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Muscadine jam, foie gras, the peanut itself. We’ll take the raw and turn it into peanut butter on brioche toast. That’s just one of them...,” said Keating.

He says the goal for the restaurant is to provide an experience for customers from start to finish.

“I have a creative culinary team followed by research and development followed by research and development that my wife Melissa does, constantly pushing us to come up with creative dishes,” said Keating.

There’s even a peanut centered cocktail on the menu for the week.

“We’re gonna do a peanut cocktail utilizing another state favorite, Coca-Cola. That’ll give it a little syrupy bubbles to it,” said Keating. “Kind of taking those treasures of history that have been around before and just putting our own little creative twist on it.”

There are 13 total restaurants participating in the state, and Epic in uptown Columbus is the only place in Columbus involved in the event.

