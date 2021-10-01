Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Epic Restaurant crafts menu for Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting October 5, a select group of restaurants statewide will pay tribute to Georgia’s top crop -- peanuts. Chef Jamie Keating, of Epic Restaurant in Columbus, will be among 12 chefs from around the state celebrating Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week.

Flanked just off the river front, Epic Restaurant is incorporating Georgia’s epic peanuts into the mix for some unique dishes.

Georgia, by the way, is the number one peanut producing state in the country accounting for over half of peanuts consumed in the US.

Chef Jamie Keating enjoys the opportunity to do new things.

“Anything from a foie gras, or thinking in terms of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Muscadine jam, foie gras, the peanut itself. We’ll take the raw and turn it into peanut butter on brioche toast. That’s just one of them...,” said Keating.

He says the goal for the restaurant is to provide an experience for customers from start to finish.

“I have a creative culinary team followed by research and development followed by research and development that my wife Melissa does, constantly pushing us to come up with creative dishes,” said Keating.

There’s even a peanut centered cocktail on the menu for the week.

“We’re gonna do a peanut cocktail utilizing another state favorite, Coca-Cola. That’ll give it a little syrupy bubbles to it,” said Keating. “Kind of taking those treasures of history that have been around before and just putting our own little creative twist on it.”

There are 13 total restaurants participating in the state, and Epic in uptown Columbus is the only place in Columbus involved in the event.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student

Latest News

Nationwide increase in fentanyl, meth-laced pills
Nationwide increase in fentanyl, meth-laced pills
Columbus police searching for sexual assault suspect
Columbus police searching for sexual assault suspect
Funeral services held for Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles
Funeral services held for Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles
Salvation Army offers rental, utility help for local residents
Salvation Army offers rental, utility help for local residents