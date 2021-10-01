Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Franklin man arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children

Franklin man arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children
Franklin man arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children(Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Franklin man was arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children.

Earlier this year, a report was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through a social media platform that had flagged 28 possible pornographic files.

NCMEC reported these to the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that there were 28 child pornographic videos clearly depicting prepubescent juveniles engaged in sexual acts.

On Sept. 30, the offender was identified as 23-year-old Jason Erik White and he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

At the time the crime occurred, White was staying with a family member in LaGrange.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student

Latest News

The Opelika Public Library is holding a grand opening this weekend.
Opelika Public Library to hold grand opening this weekend
Georgia voter
Columbus Consolidated Government reminds voters of important deadlines this month
Opelika police searching for theft suspect
Opelika police searching for theft suspect
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday