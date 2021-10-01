Franklin man arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Franklin man was arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children.

Earlier this year, a report was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through a social media platform that had flagged 28 possible pornographic files.

NCMEC reported these to the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that there were 28 child pornographic videos clearly depicting prepubescent juveniles engaged in sexual acts.

On Sept. 30, the offender was identified as 23-year-old Jason Erik White and he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

At the time the crime occurred, White was staying with a family member in LaGrange.

