Ft. Benning soldiers awarded silver stars for serving in Battle of Mogadishu

FT. BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Some military heroes were honored locally today on the anniversary of a famous 1993 incident in Somalia known as “Black Hawk Down.”

On Fort Benning, the Army awarded 18 silver stars to soldiers who fought in the Battle of Mogadishu, followed by demonstrations including Black Hawk helicopters flying in and a mock battle between American and Mogadishu, or Somali, soldiers.

Today’s event focused on a battle fought 28 years ago, but military leaders say the mission-minded, high-speed rangers were never forgotten.

“We were ready to do what our nation asked us to do. When we got out on target we would figure out what we were really up against and I think most of us just didn’t know the sheer volume of enemy fire,” said SSG (Ret) Jeff Struecker. “The number of enemy fighters that we were up against until we were up against it. And like a classic Ranger operation you just respond to what’s in front of you and you give it the best you got. And I- I witnessed heroism that day that I’ve never seen before and never seen after. And it was an honor to be able to serve next to some of those guys on that battlefield.”

The silver stars awarded are the third-highest military decoration for valor in combat.

Today was a chance for the Army to pause and say thank you to those involved in The Battle of Mogadishu, which involved a downed helicopter and the rescue of wounded rangers.

