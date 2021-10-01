Funeral services held for Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee county fallen officer is now laid to rest after his battle with COVID-19.

Sergeant Sherman Peebles worked with Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years.

The funeral started at 3 p.m. this afternoon at the Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink.

Peebles passed away September 21 after serving over twenty years as a sheriff’s deputy. He is one of three local law enforcement officers who have died from COVID-19 .

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office shared the following statement:

“We ask that you keep his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers during this difficult time. Rest easy, Sergeant Peebles. We will hold the line from here.”

