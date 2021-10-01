Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Higher Rain Coverage Again by Next Week

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October off to a warm and dry start, so rain chances will stay low at least through the start of the weekend. Most of us won’t see anything in the way of a shower or storm through early Sunday with rain coverage staying around 10-20% each day. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s through Sunday too, but we’ll see cooler temperatures next week as a cold front heads our way. Unfortunately, the incoming front will stall out across the Southeast, and help put a more unsettled weather pattern in place early next week. Rain coverage will rise to around 60-70% Monday through Wednesday, when we expect the wettest days in the forecast. So though you should be okay without the umbrella over the weekend, you’ll need that and the rain jacket next week. With more clouds and rain around, afternoon highs will fall into the upper 70s and low 80s. Eventually, we should dry out again by next Thursday or Friday with morning lows falling back into the low 60s and a dose of sunshine back in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student

Latest News

Friday AM WX
Friday Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances Slowly Creeping Back in to the Forecast
National Weather Service provides resources for deaf community
National Weather Service provides resources for deaf community