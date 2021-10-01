Higher Rain Coverage Again by Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October off to a warm and dry start, so rain chances will stay low at least through the start of the weekend. Most of us won’t see anything in the way of a shower or storm through early Sunday with rain coverage staying around 10-20% each day. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s through Sunday too, but we’ll see cooler temperatures next week as a cold front heads our way. Unfortunately, the incoming front will stall out across the Southeast, and help put a more unsettled weather pattern in place early next week. Rain coverage will rise to around 60-70% Monday through Wednesday, when we expect the wettest days in the forecast. So though you should be okay without the umbrella over the weekend, you’ll need that and the rain jacket next week. With more clouds and rain around, afternoon highs will fall into the upper 70s and low 80s. Eventually, we should dry out again by next Thursday or Friday with morning lows falling back into the low 60s and a dose of sunshine back in the forecast.

