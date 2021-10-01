Business Break
Hospitals prep for flu season, doctors encourage flu shots

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WTVM) - While COVID hospitalizations are decreasing across the country, some doctors are concerned those numbers may peak once flu season starts.

Because of this, health officials are still encouraging people to get their flu shots even if you’re vaccinated. For the first time in two months, Phoebe Putney Health is treating less than 100 COVID patients.

However, one doctor with the Phoebe hospital group is worried those numbers may increase once flu season begins.

“We’re concerned that it might adversely impact it. Last year we had pretty much a mild flu season, but I don’t think we’re going to be lucky two years in a row and already over the last few weeks, we’ve had nearly 200 flu cases,” said Dr. James Black.

Dr. James Black also says it is possible to have both COVID and the flu at the same time.

If anyone does test positive for COVID and the flu, Dr. Black says there are monoclonal antibody infusion treatments available at Phoebe Putney Health.

They have hospitals in Americus, Albany and Sylvester, Georgia.

