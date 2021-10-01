Local author to read, sign copies of kid’s book ‘Zombie Soup’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just in time for spooky season! A local author is reading and signing copies of her book!

Gina Preston, a local author and educator with a passion for child literacy, along with illustrator and educator, Mike Corrick will read and sign copies of their kid’s book “Zombie Soup.”

This book is geared toward kids ages 4-10.

SUMMARY of ZOMBIE SOUP: Ben’s unsure about eating Mom’s new soup, especially since he spotted something odd inside his bowl. Is there really something in his soup, or is it just Ben’s imagination? Hold on to your soup spoons everyone, because things are about to get a little strange!

The reading will take place on Saturday, October 2 at 2nd & Charles, located at 3201 Macon Road.

Story reading will begin at 1:00 pm for all children and book signing will begin at from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

