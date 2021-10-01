Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Meriwether Co. man convicted in child molestation trial

a
a(WRDW)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Meriwether county man is facing more than 50 years in prison after being found guilty today for aggravated child molestation.

Jeffrey Copeland was accused of felony aggravated child molestation and sodomy back in 2019.

Copeland was convicted on 2 of the 3 counts he was facing. He was also found guilty of enticing a child.

Copeland is set to be sentenced on October 7th.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we bring you updates in this case.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Funeral services announced for Micah Farr - an Opelika High School teacher - after fatal car...
Funeral services announced for Opelika High School teacher after fatal car crash
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold fall food truck festival

Latest News

Enterprise police searching for 12-year-old girl, last seen on E. Silver Oak Dr.
Enterprise police searching for 12-year-old girl, last seen on E. Silver Oak Dr.
Enterprise police searching for 12-year-old girl, last seen on E. Silver Oak Dr.
Enterprise police searching for 12-year-old girl, last seen on E. Silver Oak Dr.
UA extends campus face coverings requirement through Oct. 29
JG pkg
Potential government shut down impacts on the Chattahoochee Valley