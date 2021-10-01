Meriwether Co. man convicted in child molestation trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Meriwether county man is facing more than 50 years in prison after being found guilty today for aggravated child molestation.

Jeffrey Copeland was accused of felony aggravated child molestation and sodomy back in 2019.

Copeland was convicted on 2 of the 3 counts he was facing. He was also found guilty of enticing a child.

Copeland is set to be sentenced on October 7th.

