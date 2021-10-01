Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Non-profit to hold benefit concert for veterans

The concert will be held on OPFOB's land in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
The concert will be held on OPFOB's land in Ridgeland, South Carolina.(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - If you are looking for something to do next Friday that will also support a good cause, the non-profit Operation Patriots FOB is hosting a concert to benefit veterans in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

Country singers Joe Nichols, Walker Montgomery and other artists will be performing at the nonprofit’s property in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

The event kicks off at 6PM on Friday October 8th.
The event kicks off at 6PM on Friday October 8th.(OPFOB)

In addition to music, there will be a few special guests, including General Lloyd Newton, boxer Ray Mercer and wrestlers Ted DiBaise and Ted DiBaise Jr.

There will also be food trucks and a silent auction throughout the evening.

Hundreds of people will be on OPFOB's property Friday, October 8th to celebrate, honor and...
Hundreds of people will be on OPFOB's property Friday, October 8th to celebrate, honor and remember our veterans.(WTOC)

Proceeds from the event will go right back to the non-profit’s resources in hopes of reducing the number of veteran suicides in our area.

“Especially with what’s going on in the world right now with Afghanistan winding down, the number one thing is to raise awareness for our returning veterans and active-duty members. To let them know that there are resources out here like OPFOB and other organizations that we partner up with. There are resources out there for people to reach out to if they need any help,” said Roy Brown JR, CEO/Founder Operations Patriots FOB.

If you are interested in attending the event, click here.

To learn more about OPFOB and their mission, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student

Latest News

Georgia first responders to receive $1k bonus for COVID-19 relief
Georgia first responders to receive $1k bonus for COVID-19 relief
Columbus Axe hosts Throw For A Cause to support veterans
Columbus Axe hosts Throw For A Cause to support veterans
Franklin man arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children
Franklin man arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children
Quirio Martenious Johnson is charged with the May 17 shooting into an occupied Opelika home as...
Opelika man faces 6 charges after shots hit home, unoccupied building
The Opelika Public Library is holding a grand opening this weekend.
Opelika Public Library to hold grand opening this weekend