Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika man faces 6 charges after shots hit home, unoccupied building

Quirio Martenious Johnson is charged with the May 17 shooting into an occupied Opelika home as...
Quirio Martenious Johnson is charged with the May 17 shooting into an occupied Opelika home as well as into an unoccupied vehicle and building.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Opelika’s most wanted suspects has been arrested and faces multiple charges after a May incident in which multiple shots were fired into buildings, one of which was an occupied home.

The Opelika Police Department has confirmed the arrest of Quirio Martenious Johnson, 22, of Opelika, on six outstanding warrants. Those include five for discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling and one for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

According to court documents, Johnson began firing shots around 9:45 p.m. on May 17, hitting an occupied home on Hurst Street in the Brookhaven Trailer Park.

A short distance away, more shots were fired. Court filings indicated the bullets hit a building on North Antioch Circle, as well as an SUV.

Johnson was transported to the Lee County Detention Facility.

A motive for the shootings was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student

Latest News

Georgia first responders to receive $1k bonus for COVID-19 relief
Georgia first responders to receive $1k bonus for COVID-19 relief
Columbus Axe hosts Throw For A Cause to support veterans
Columbus Axe hosts Throw For A Cause to support veterans
Franklin man arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children
Franklin man arrested on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of children
The Opelika Public Library is holding a grand opening this weekend.
Opelika Public Library to hold grand opening this weekend