COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

On Sept. 29, the Opelika police began investigating a theft of property first degree in the 3300 block of Pepperell Parkway.

A suspect is seen on-camera stealing radiators and scrap metal from the impound lot. The male suspect appears to have a goatee and a tattoo sleeve on his right arm and is seen wearing glasses, a t-shirt and cargo pants.

Opelika police searching for theft suspect (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

