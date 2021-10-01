Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police searching for theft suspect

Opelika police searching for theft suspect
Opelika police searching for theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

On Sept. 29, the Opelika police began investigating a theft of property first degree in the 3300 block of Pepperell Parkway.

A suspect is seen on-camera stealing radiators and scrap metal from the impound lot. The male suspect appears to have a goatee and a tattoo sleeve on his right arm and is seen wearing glasses, a t-shirt and cargo pants.

Opelika police searching for theft suspect
Opelika police searching for theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
Opelika police searching for theft suspect
Opelika police searching for theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday
Women in Business luncheon held in LaGrange
Women in Business luncheon held in LaGrange
Hospitals prep for flu season, doctors encourage flu shots
Hospitals prep for flu season, doctors encourage flu shots
a
Meriwether Co. man convicted in child molestation trial