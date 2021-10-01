Business Break
Opelika Public Library to hold grand opening this weekend

The Opelika Public Library is holding a grand opening this weekend.
The Opelika Public Library is holding a grand opening this weekend.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Public Library is holding a grand opening this weekend.

On October 2, the library will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Opelika Public Library is located at 1100 Glenn Street in Opelika.

If you have questions, please email library@opelika-al.gov or call 334-705-5380

