Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain Chances Going Up, Especially Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into our weekend, rain coverage will still be on the lower side - around 10% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s over the weekend, and I think most folks won’t have to worry about keeping up with the umbrella. Early next week, our weather pattern will flip a bit with better rain chances settling in on Monday and Tuesday (50-70%) as Gulf moisture makes a return to the forecast and numerous showers and storms will get going in the afternoon and evening hours especially. Coverage of rain will still be up there on Wednesday, but moving to Thursday the rain chances will be dropping as cooler and drier air gets set to move in. By next Friday and next weekend, we will have highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity again!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Al weighs over 700 pounds and lived in Lake Harding in Hamilton, Ga.
Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Buena Vista Rd. murder suspect granted consent bond
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Bond hearing held for fatal hit-and-run suspect on Macon Rd.
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Troup Co. substitute teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Higher Rain Coverage Again by Next Week
Friday AM WX
Friday Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances Slowly Creeping Back in to the Forecast