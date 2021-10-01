Rain Chances Going Up, Especially Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into our weekend, rain coverage will still be on the lower side - around 10% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s over the weekend, and I think most folks won’t have to worry about keeping up with the umbrella. Early next week, our weather pattern will flip a bit with better rain chances settling in on Monday and Tuesday (50-70%) as Gulf moisture makes a return to the forecast and numerous showers and storms will get going in the afternoon and evening hours especially. Coverage of rain will still be up there on Wednesday, but moving to Thursday the rain chances will be dropping as cooler and drier air gets set to move in. By next Friday and next weekend, we will have highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity again!

