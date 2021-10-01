Running Out of Names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season... What Comes Next?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Right now in the tropics we have strong Hurricane Sam along with Tropical Storm Victor. Neither of these storms pose any threat to land and will stay over water, but with the formation of Victor we are now only one name away from running out of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season names!

Wanda is the last name on the list, but what happens if we have more than one named storm in the coming weeks? You may remember last year when we moved onto the Greek Alphabet for storm names... that was tough for all of us, so after deliberation by meteorologists around the globe a new system was put in place.

This year the World Meteorological Organization decided to make a change and create a backup list of storm names for the Atlantic Basin that consists of actual names! This shift was much appreciated by meteorologists around the world not only since we can now purge the Greek Alphabet from our memories, but also because the Greek Alphabet names will not be used again since many of them caused significant damage across portions of the United States and other Countries within the Atlantic Basin in 2020.

Any storm that forms after Wanda will be named from the secondary list of backup storm names. The names on the backup list are Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

